Dr. Chester Williams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Williams, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chester Williams, DPM
Dr. Chester Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
The Clinic501 MIDWESTERN PKWY E, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 Directions (940) 766-3551
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
About Dr. Chester Williams, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053593483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.