Dr. Chester Wilmot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilmot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Wilmot, MD
Overview of Dr. Chester Wilmot, MD
Dr. Chester Wilmot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilmot works at
Dr. Wilmot's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilmot?
Dr Wilmot treated my husband for an emergency situation in the ER. He's confident and knowledgeable. My husband healed under Wilmot's care and had no issues fitting him in on short notice. Highly recommend. No issues scheduling appointments. Friendly staff. Very happy. Thank you Dr Wilmot!
About Dr. Chester Wilmot, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1740201144
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilmot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilmot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilmot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilmot works at
Dr. Wilmot has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilmot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilmot speaks Afrikaans.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilmot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.