Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Onalaska, WI. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.

Dr. Tharpe works at Allergy Associates Of La Crosse in Onalaska, WI with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Associates Of La Crosse
    2727 Midwest Dr, Onalaska, WI 54650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 782-2027
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Low Cost Pharmacy Inc
    5801 S McClintock Dr Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Drops
Allergy Testing
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candida Albicans Fungus Allergy
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Urticaria
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Environmental Allergy
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Food Allergy - Peanuts
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Itchy Skin
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mold Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patch Testing
Pediatric Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Ragweed Allergy
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Allergy
Sleep Apnea
Sublingual Immunotherapy
Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

    About Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1053541581
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tharpe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

