Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Onalaska, WI. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.
Dr. Tharpe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Associates Of La Crosse2727 Midwest Dr, Onalaska, WI 54650 Directions (608) 782-2027Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Low Cost Pharmacy Inc5801 S McClintock Dr Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tharpe?
About Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053541581
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharpe accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharpe works at
Dr. Tharpe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.