Dr. Cheta Nand, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheta Nand, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Fiji School Of Medicine, University Of The South Pacific and is affiliated with Othello Community Hospital.
Dr. Nand works at
Locations
Pinnacle Sleep & Wake Disorders Center Pllc1446 Spaulding Ave Ste 301, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 737-1447
Hospital Affiliations
- Othello Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nand is a great man and physician. He is very knowledgeable, friendly, compassionate, and will go the extra mile to ensure that you receive the best care from him. The office staff are very friendly and helpful. My children and I have been seeing Dr. Nand for years, and every visit has been pleasant and productive. I would recommend Dr. Nand without hesitation, as he is the best provider in his field in the Tri-Cities, Washington area.
About Dr. Cheta Nand, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mich
- Albany Mc
- Lautoka Hospital
- Fiji School Of Medicine, University Of The South Pacific
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nand.
