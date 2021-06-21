Dr. Chetan Gondha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gondha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetan Gondha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chetan Gondha, MD
Dr. Chetan Gondha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Gondha works at
Dr. Gondha's Office Locations
Island View Gastroenterology168 N Brent St Ste 404, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6525
Ventura Endoscopy Center LLC5810 Ralston St Ste 101, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 650-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gondha is an excellent doctor, both as my doctor personally and for my friend, who I attended his medical appointments. Dr. Gondha is truly attentive, listens well, recaps the patient on his Medical link. He is a wonderful person. My situation for a colonoscopy was challenging. Dr. Gondha felt he could be successful with the procedure. It went beautifully. I was very, very pleased. I love Dr. Gondha.
About Dr. Chetan Gondha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992715155
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gondha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gondha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gondha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gondha has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gondha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gondha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gondha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gondha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gondha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.