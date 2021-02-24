Overview of Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD

Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Gujrathi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Leukoplakia, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.