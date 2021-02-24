Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gujrathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD
Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Gujrathi works at
Dr. Gujrathi's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gujrathi?
At my first visit Dr. G seemed rather cold in his approach, nothing comforting to say. BUT my surgery went well and he had many parts of my throat biopsied to be sure there was no cancer. He was much more pleasant after surgery was done and explained everything he did and what he found. I told him he was a lot nicer now that the surgery was done and he told me he was afraid I would put off surgery if he wasn't blunt with me at the beginning.
About Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669442141
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Calif, Davis Medical Center
- University of Toronto
- University of Toronto
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
