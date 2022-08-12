See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Chetan Anand, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chetan Anand, MD

Dr. Chetan Anand, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Anand works at NBIMC Beth Prime Care in Newark, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ and Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Anand's Office Locations

    NBIMC Beth Prime Care
    166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 (973) 520-7016
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty
    65 Mechanic St Ste 105, Red Bank, NJ 07701 (215) 967-2088
    Williamsville Primary Care Center
    400 International Dr Ste 2, Buffalo, NY 14221 (716) 237-9307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I've only had one visit with Dr Anand so far, but I can already tell he's going to be an excellent Dr! I know so because of how knowledgeable and how much insight he gave me about my back injury. I've also been to many Dr's so I can tell the good ones apart from the bad ones. Dr Anand truly cares about you, and listens to you. Dr Anand will explain what's wrong and how to heal your pain. Dr Anands nurse and front desk receptionist are also very nice.
    CL — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Chetan Anand, MD

    Pain Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English
    1649246760
    Education & Certifications

    Sisters Hospital SUNY
    Sisters Hospital SUNY
    All India Inst Med Scis
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
