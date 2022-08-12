Dr. Chetan Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetan Anand, MD
Overview of Dr. Chetan Anand, MD
Dr. Chetan Anand, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Anand's Office Locations
NBIMC Beth Prime Care166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7016MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty65 Mechanic St Ste 105, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (215) 967-2088
Williamsville Primary Care Center400 International Dr Ste 2, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 237-9307
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've only had one visit with Dr Anand so far, but I can already tell he's going to be an excellent Dr! I know so because of how knowledgeable and how much insight he gave me about my back injury. I've also been to many Dr's so I can tell the good ones apart from the bad ones. Dr Anand truly cares about you, and listens to you. Dr Anand will explain what's wrong and how to heal your pain. Dr Anands nurse and front desk receptionist are also very nice.
About Dr. Chetan Anand, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649246760
Education & Certifications
- Sisters Hospital SUNY
- Sisters Hospital SUNY
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
