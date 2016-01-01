Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetan Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Chetan Patel, MD
Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Specialty Medical Group Central California9300 Valley Childrens Pl # GW12, Madera, CA 93636 Directions (559) 353-8769
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chetan Patel, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa College Med
- University Tex San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neonatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
