Dr. Chetan Patel, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.1 (75)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chetan Patel, MD

Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.

Dr. Patel works at Adventhealth Medical Group Spine Health At Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Spine Health at Altamonte Springs
    711 E Altamonte Dr Ste 210, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary
    755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumbar Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chetan Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841272093
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak|Surgery, Spine - (William Beaumont Hospital)
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Affiliated Hospitals|University Of Michigan M
    Internship
    • SURGERY, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH SYSTEM, ANN ARBOR, MI
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

