Dr. Chetan Shukla, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Chetan Shukla, MD

Dr. Chetan Shukla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Shukla works at Indiana University Health Inc in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Steroid Injection and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shukla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana University Health Inc
    1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 566-2134
  2. 2
    Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC
    1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 577-4200
  3. 3
    Indiana University Health North Hospital
    11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-2000
  4. 4
    Indiana University Health West Hospital
    1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 217-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Steroid Injection
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Steroid Injection
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2018
    My husband sees Dr. Shukla and I am to say this has been the best service, not to mention he has reviewed every possible things he could do to help my husband and his staff in his Avon is great also I would recommend him to anyone. Thank you to Dr. Shukla and his team we greatly appreciate you guys for the hard work and great effort you guys have gave us..
    Rachel in Camby , IN — Jul 03, 2018
    About Dr. Chetan Shukla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700848686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Steroid Injection and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

