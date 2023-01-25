See All Dermatologists in Punta Gorda, FL
Dr. Chetan Vedvyas, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Chetan Vedvyas, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Vedvyas works at Florida Skin Center - Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Skin Center - Punta Gorda
    329 E Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 932-4697
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Dermatitis
Warts
Burn Injuries
Dermatitis
Warts

Burn Injuries
Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Varicose Veins
Aging Face
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermabrasion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intense Pulse Light
Itchy Skin
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Microdermabrasion
Microneedling
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Parapsoriasis
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
Restylane Defyne
Restylane Refyne
Skin Infections
Skin Resurfacing
Tinea Versicolor
Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Chetan Vedvyas, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1427342203
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chetan Vedvyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedvyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vedvyas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vedvyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vedvyas works at Florida Skin Center - Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vedvyas’s profile.

    Dr. Vedvyas has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedvyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedvyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedvyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedvyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedvyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

