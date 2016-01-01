Overview of Dr. Chetankumar Chauhan, MD

Dr. Chetankumar Chauhan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colonia, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College Gujarat University and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Chauhan works at RapidMD Walkin at Colonia in Colonia, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.