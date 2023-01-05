Dr. Chetanna Okasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetanna Okasi, MD
Overview of Dr. Chetanna Okasi, MD
Dr. Chetanna Okasi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Dr. Okasi works at
Dr. Okasi's Office Locations
Womankind Obgyn8900 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste E, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 997-6464
Women's Wellness, MD9501 Old Annapolis Rd Ste 305, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (443) 219-5291
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Was seen by the NP colbie I was able to get an appointment fast and didn’t wait long to be seen. She was a little rough but she was very nice and made me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Chetanna Okasi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356484083
Education & Certifications
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
