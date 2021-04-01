Dr. Chethana Gottam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chethana Gottam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chethana Gottam, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gottam works at
Locations
Art of Dermatology28903 WOODWARD AVE, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 581-0333Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Art of Dermatology250 W Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (248) 581-0333
Art of Dermatology7096 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 581-0333
Art of Dermatoloy43650 Garfield Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (248) 581-0333
Art of Dermatology28300 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (248) 581-0333
Art of Dermatology44000 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 201, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 581-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gottam is an incredible doctor! Friendly and patient oriented. She explains things in a way you can understand. Dr. Gottam will layout a few treatment plans, telling you everything about them and allowing the patient to have their input. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist. And a shout out to her staff at the Clinton Township location. Very friendly! I feel welcomed when entering the office.
About Dr. Chethana Gottam, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1669664009
Education & Certifications
- Marshfield Clinic/St Jospeh's Hospital
- University Of Illinois Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottam works at
Dr. Gottam has seen patients for Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gottam speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottam.
