Overview of Dr. Chetna Jha, MD

Dr. Chetna Jha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rajendra Med School Ranchi India|Rajendra Med School Ranchi India|Rajendra Medical College &amp;amp; Hospital|Rajendra Medical College &amp; Hospital and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Jha works at LewisGale Physicians Internal and Academic Medicine - Apperson Dr. in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.