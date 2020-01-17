Overview of Dr. Chetna Mital, MD

Dr. Chetna Mital, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mital works at Dr. Chetna Mital, M.D. LLC in Fairfield Township, OH with other offices in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.