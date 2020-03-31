Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheuk Yung, MD
Dr. Cheuk Yung, MD is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Pinnacle Dermatology Sc10720 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (815) 744-8554
Liberty Physical Therapy Center4550 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (815) 744-8554
Southwest Dermatology1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 250, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 463-8989
- 4 123 W Michigan ST, Ottawa, IL 61350 Directions (815) 744-8554
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Dr Yung is a excellent Dermatologist. During a yearly routine body check he found a very small spot on my arm and said it looks suspicious. The spot was so small I didn’t notice it. However it was melanoma. Dr Yung was able to completely remove it and I’m cancer free for over a year. I see him every 3 months now
About Dr. Cheuk Yung, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- New York University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
