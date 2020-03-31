Overview

Dr. Cheuk Yung, MD is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Yung works at Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL, New Lenox, IL and Ottawa, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.