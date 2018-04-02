Dr. Cheunju Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheunju Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cheunju Chen, MD
Dr. Cheunju Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from A Einstein College Of Med Of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute17 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 797-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Short is very knowledgeable and very helpful. Very friendly and took her time with me to explain MS to me.
About Dr. Cheunju Chen, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1538204219
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College Of Med Of Yeshiva University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.