Overview of Dr. Cheynita Metoyer, MD

Dr. Cheynita Metoyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Metoyer works at WK Internal Medicine & Pediatric Specialists in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.