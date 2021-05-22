Dr. Chheany Ung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chheany Ung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chheany Ung, MD
Dr. Chheany Ung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ung's Office Locations
Medi Home Health & Hospice Inc80 College St, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 251-3472
Virginia Interventional Pain & Spine Center3800 Electric Rd Ste 307, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 777-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ung is very professional, a very good Dr. really knows what he’s doing. I’ve always had good results from my pain management procedures. Thank you Dr. Ung
About Dr. Chheany Ung, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356469522
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ung has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ung.
