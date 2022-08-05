Dr. Binning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhinder Binning, MD
Overview of Dr. Chhinder Binning, MD
Dr. Chhinder Binning, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Exton, PA.
Dr. Binning works at
Dr. Binning's Office Locations
-
1
Neurologic Care and Diagnostic Center PC115 John Robert Thomas Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 466-1650
-
2
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 363-1154
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Binning?
From the wonderful staff to Dr. Binning, I had a wonderful experience. Dr. Binning made me feel comfortable, listened to me and thoughtfully answered all of my questions. He was empathetic, funny and I felt like he truly cared about me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Chhinder Binning, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1962494260
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binning works at
Dr. Binning has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Binning speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Binning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.