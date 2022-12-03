Dr. Chi Braunreiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braunreiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chi Braunreiter, MD
Overview of Dr. Chi Braunreiter, MD
Dr. Chi Braunreiter, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College - New York (SOM).
Dr. Braunreiter works at
Dr. Braunreiter's Office Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-1925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braunreiter?
Very good
About Dr. Chi Braunreiter, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215989132
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center (GME)
- New York University (GME)
- NYU Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College - New York (SOM)
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braunreiter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braunreiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braunreiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braunreiter works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunreiter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunreiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braunreiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braunreiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.