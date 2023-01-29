Dr. C. David Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C. David Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. C. David Lin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY.
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 East 68th Street 16th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Visit with doctor Lynn was as always a pleasant one. He listen to my complaint and gave me an extensive exam figure out the root of the problem, All in all I think that doctor Lynn is an excellent doctor and I will continue to see him and recommend him to my friends and coworkers I gave him an A+++
- English, Mandarin
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Spinal Injury Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
361 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.