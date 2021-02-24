Overview

Dr. Chi Gall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Gall works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.