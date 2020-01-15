Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD
Overview of Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD
Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Yen's Office Locations
Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 21074 E Kimballs Ln Ste 210, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am -Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5566Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely committed, intelligent and thoughtful doctor. Very kind and caring. Certainly one of the best doctors I've had.
About Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
