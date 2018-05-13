See All Plastic Surgeons in Poway, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Poway, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chi Ha, MD

Dr. Chi Ha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Ha works at Highly Artistic Surgery in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Highly Artistic Surgery
    15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 205, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Head Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Chi Ha, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1669663803
    Education & Certifications

    • McCollough Institute|Stanford University
    • Pinnacle Health Hospitals
    • Pinnacle Health Hospitals
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
