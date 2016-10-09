Overview of Dr. Chi Lee, MD

Dr. Chi Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Lee works at Golden Gate Urology Berkeley in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.