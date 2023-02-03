Dr. Chi Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chi Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chi Pham, MD
Dr. Chi Pham, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Cancer Center500 S Henderson St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 413-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
She shows real concern about my overall health.
About Dr. Chi Pham, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1881710226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.