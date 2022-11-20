Dr. Chi Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chi Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Chi Zhang, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Life & Health Ins. Co.
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
Dr. Zhang literally saved my life. He operated successfully on my ruptured colon and was the attending surgeon in the emergency room. He is kind, patient and extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Chi Zhang, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1477713451
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Utsw Med Sch-Parkland Hosp
- Parkland Memorial Hospital|UTSW Parkland
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.