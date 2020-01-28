Dr. Chia-Hui Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia-Hui Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Chia-Hui Lee, MD
Dr. Chia-Hui Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
CHPG Southlands Women's Health6069 S SOUTHLANDS PKWY, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 840-8780
Susanna Choi MD PC9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 220, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 721-1670
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee is very kind and knowledgable. I felt very comfortable with her. She took her time with me and did not make me feel like I was rushed. She also called me to personally go over my lab results. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Chia-Hui Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1689650277
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
