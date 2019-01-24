Dr. Chia Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Chia Wang, MD
Dr. Chia Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
- 1 2410 Wycon Dr Ste 204, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 752-9221
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang was patient, professional and overall extremely kind. I would recommend her care for all. She was attentive and freely listened to my concerns. Her staff was also very friendly and accommodating. Overall, this was as painless and comfortable as going to see the gynecologist can be. World class care!
About Dr. Chia Wang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.