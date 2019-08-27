Dr. Chia-Ling Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia-Ling Tung, MD
Overview of Dr. Chia-Ling Tung, MD
Dr. Chia-Ling Tung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Tung's Office Locations
Affiliated with OBGYN Specialists770 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 655-3331Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Obgyn Specialists of the Palm Beaches PA2979 Pga Blvd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-6801
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She made a terrific job on me , she’s an angel ??
About Dr. Chia-Ling Tung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1336241058
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tung speaks Minnan.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.