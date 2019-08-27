Overview of Dr. Chia-Ling Tung, MD

Dr. Chia-Ling Tung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Tung works at Ob/Gyn Specialists of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.