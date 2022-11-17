Dr. Chia Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chia Tung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 115, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 631-3375
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tung is an Amazing Doctor. She is always so kind and listens to our concerns. We never feel rushed. She is a Doctor who truly cares.
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.