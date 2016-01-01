Dr. Chia Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chia Wang, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony3815 S Othello St Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98118 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1306955166
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
