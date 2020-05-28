Dr. Chia Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia Kao, MD
Dr. Chia Kao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Sound Breast Institute1301 20th St Ste 530, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-0215
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Dr. Kao is the best…his methods are cutting edge and so genuine and caring – a rare combination. He is HONEST with you on what you need to look better than ever. It is easy to see that HIS WORK IS HIS LIFE, which in turn, makes you and the outcome of your surgery a priority to him. The entire staff is very dedicated and have gone above and beyond to take care of me in my after surgery care. (my recommendation is to listen to him and his team and do what they say). I’m a woman that tries to take care of myself and aging is a privilege with the choice on how I do it. Thank you Dr. Kao!!
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- University of Washington
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.
