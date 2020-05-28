See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Chia Kao, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chia Kao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kao works at Sound Breast Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Breast Institute
    1301 20th St Ste 530, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 315-0215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Cancer

Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 28, 2020
    Dr. Kao is the best…his methods are cutting edge and so genuine and caring – a rare combination. He is HONEST with you on what you need to look better than ever. It is easy to see that HIS WORK IS HIS LIFE, which in turn, makes you and the outcome of your surgery a priority to him. The entire staff is very dedicated and have gone above and beyond to take care of me in my after surgery care. (my recommendation is to listen to him and his team and do what they say). I’m a woman that tries to take care of myself and aging is a privilege with the choice on how I do it. Thank you Dr. Kao!!
    — May 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Chia Kao, MD
    About Dr. Chia Kao, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1427136951
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chia Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kao works at Sound Breast Institute in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kao’s profile.

    Dr. Kao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

