Dr. Chiaki Jutabha, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chiaki Jutabha, MD

Dr. Chiaki Jutabha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Jutabha works at UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jutabha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics
    1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 190, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-6036
  2. 2
    University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    2501 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 101, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-6157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2018
    Dr. Jutabha has been my children’s doctor since they were born, 3 1/2 and 2 years ago. She has a quiet and kind demeanor and talks with the kids to help them feel comfortable. I have been happy with her for the past 3 years.
    — Mar 30, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Chiaki Jutabha, MD
    About Dr. Chiaki Jutabha, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1760493126
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chiaki Jutabha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jutabha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jutabha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jutabha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jutabha works at UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics in Manhattan Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jutabha’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jutabha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jutabha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jutabha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jutabha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

