Dr. Chiaki Jutabha, MD
Dr. Chiaki Jutabha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 190, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 878-6036
University of California Los Angeles Medical Center2501 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 101, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 878-6157
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Jutabha has been my children’s doctor since they were born, 3 1/2 and 2 years ago. She has a quiet and kind demeanor and talks with the kids to help them feel comfortable. I have been happy with her for the past 3 years.
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jutabha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jutabha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jutabha speaks Japanese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jutabha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jutabha.
