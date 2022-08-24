Dr. Chialin Wey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chialin Wey, MD
Overview
Dr. Chialin Wey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Locations
1
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care1231 116th Ave NE Ste 400, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 289-3100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Wey for more than 20 years and find her to be intelligent, compassionate, responsive, kind, and genuinely interested in my concerns. Her staff has always been very helpful, quick to respond, and follow up. She is widely experienced and has been able to treat all of my issues.
About Dr. Chialin Wey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295795847
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

