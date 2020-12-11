See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD

Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hong works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Floaters and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Key-whitman Eye Center
    910 N Davis Dr Ste 400, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 461-0199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Key-Whitman Eye Center South Arlington
    400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 121, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 635-0201
  3. 3
    Key-Whitman Eye Center North Fort Worth
    3400 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 460-2272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Intralase Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Minnan
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912933581
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane Univ School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane University School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Floaters and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

