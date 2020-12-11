Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD
Overview of Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD
Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hong's Office Locations
Key-whitman Eye Center910 N Davis Dr Ste 400, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 461-0199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Key-Whitman Eye Center South Arlington400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 121, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 635-0201
Key-Whitman Eye Center North Fort Worth3400 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 460-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant surroundings helpful and friendly staff on all levels very efficient I was treated as a person first not just a paying customer
About Dr. Chian-Huey Hong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1912933581
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Floaters and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hong speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.