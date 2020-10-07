Dr. Chiapone Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chiapone Ting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chiapone Ting, MD
Dr. Chiapone Ting, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ting works at
Dr. Ting's Office Locations
Safecare Medical Center4050 Sheridan St Ste D, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 989-7441
Safecare Medical Center1117 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 454-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ting Is extremely knowledgeable he makes you feel very comfortable he’s very transparent he’s to the point he’s respectful and what I like about him the most he listens to you does not rush you and when he answers you he looks directly into your eyes when you’re in the examining room with him he’s with you 100% there’s no interruptions there’s no text messages there’s no excuse me I have to take this call like I have seen in many other doctors offices As far as the office staff goes everybody is very courteous you can see everything is well organized they're all very friendly while being all about business As far as the office the waiting area and including the examination rooms everything is very clean the equipment,counters,walls the floors very impressive So I would recommend Dr. Thing and the Safecare medical staff to anybody with 100 % confidence
About Dr. Chiapone Ting, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1265479315
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Sinai Hosp Balt
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ting works at
Dr. Ting speaks Mandarin.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.