Dr. Chibuike Anucha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chibuike Anucha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Anucha works at
Locations
Anil Mehta MD Inc3941 San Dimas St Ste 104, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 637-1006
Chibuike Anucha MD Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertiity608 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 637-1006
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anucha has been so good to me during my whole pregnancy & so caring. Best doctor I could ever receive!!! Is very patient & kind. Definitely will be going back to him with my future children!
About Dr. Chibuike Anucha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Igbo
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Chester Medical Center
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anucha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anucha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anucha works at
Dr. Anucha has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anucha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anucha speaks Igbo.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anucha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anucha.
