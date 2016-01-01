Overview of Dr. Chickkiah Padmanabhan, MD

Dr. Chickkiah Padmanabhan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Padmanabhan works at PADMANABHAN C MD GEN SURGEON in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.