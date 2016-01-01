Overview

Dr. Chidambaram Rammohan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Rammohan works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.