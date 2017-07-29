Overview of Dr. Chidera Ejiogu, MD

Dr. Chidera Ejiogu, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Ejiogu works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gonorrhea Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.