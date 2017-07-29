Dr. Chidera Ejiogu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ejiogu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chidera Ejiogu, MD
Overview of Dr. Chidera Ejiogu, MD
Dr. Chidera Ejiogu, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Ejiogu's Office Locations
UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights925 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've never had an OB/GYN, or any medical care for that matter, experience like I had with Dr. Ejiogu and her staff. Friendly, prompt, and thorough. Very rare to find a doctor/patient relationship like this. So happy to have found a permanent OB/GYN like her!
About Dr. Chidera Ejiogu, MD
- Obstetrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ejiogu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ejiogu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ejiogu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ejiogu has seen patients for Gonorrhea Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ejiogu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ejiogu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ejiogu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ejiogu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ejiogu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.