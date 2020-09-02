Overview

Dr. Chiedu Nchekwube, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Hammond, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Nchekwube works at FAMILY MEDICINE AND WELLNESS CENTER in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.