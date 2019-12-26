See All Hematologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD

Hematology
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD

Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Fu works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Fl 3, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Factor XIII Deficiency Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fibrinogen Deficiency, Congenital Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Due to CD19 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Monoclonal Gammopathy of Uncertain Significance Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenomegaly Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Minima Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Dec 26, 2019
    Dr. Fu is simply the best hematologist/oncologist that I have met and that has treated me. There are good doctors, great doctors, and then there are those few in their fields which are a step above that...and that is the elite category that Dr. Fu is in. She is not only an extremely knowledgeable physician, but also VERY VERY detailed and patient-oriented. In addition, her level of personalized communication and ability to explain medical terms and conditions are superb. My health has made a great and positive turnaround under her guidance. If you need an hematologist/oncologist, she is your go-to doctor. Erich de la Fuente
    Erich de la Fuente — Dec 26, 2019
    About Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fu has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

