Dr. Chien-Huan Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chien-Huan Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Med Natl Taiwan U, Taipei and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Wu Dept General Surgery4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2066
Washington University Cardiologist660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1291
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough, takes time to explain what is going on. Nurse follows up with me after visits. Office staff friendly and helpful.
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch Med Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington Univ Sch Med Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington U Sch Med/Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Coll Med Natl Taiwan U, Taipei
