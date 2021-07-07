Overview

Dr. Chien-Huan Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Med Natl Taiwan U, Taipei and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Chen works at WU School/Med Gastroenterology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.