Overview of Dr. Chien Lin, MD

Dr. Chien Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.