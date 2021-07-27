Dr. Chigolum Eze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chigolum Eze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chigolum Eze, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1250 E Cliff Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Eze is very nice and compassionate. She takes time to answer all your questions. The staff is very compassionate as well. Would recommend this Dr. to anyone needing a neurologist.
About Dr. Chigolum Eze, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
