Dr. Chih Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chih Chang, MD
Dr. Chih Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sellersburg, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
- 1 130 Hunter Station Way Ste 101, Sellersburg, IN 47172 Directions (812) 218-7966
-
2
Clark Mem. Hosp-urgent Care Sellersburg2205 GREENTREE N, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (812) 218-7966
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is very attentive and compassionate. He's your teammate in the quest to control your diabetes. He is very clear about what he recommends for your treatment plans. He listens attentively to all you have to say. He's knowledgeable and trustworthy.
About Dr. Chih Chang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
