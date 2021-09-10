Overview of Dr. Chih Chang, MD

Dr. Chih Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sellersburg, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.