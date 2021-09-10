See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sellersburg, IN
Dr. Chih Chang, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chih Chang, MD

Dr. Chih Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sellersburg, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    130 Hunter Station Way Ste 101, Sellersburg, IN 47172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 218-7966
  2. 2
    Clark Mem. Hosp-urgent Care Sellersburg
    2205 GREENTREE N, Clarksville, IN 47129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 218-7966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clark Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Osteoporosis
Abnormal Thyroid
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hair Loss
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Atherosclerosis
Breast Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Limb Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Perimenopause
Potassium Deficiency
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Chih Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104835958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chih Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

