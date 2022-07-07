Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chih-Hao Chou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chih-Hao Chou, MD
Dr. Chih-Hao Chou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Chou's Office Locations
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-health Park Plaza1327 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8764
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-6790
- 3 502 E Goode St # 1E, Quitman, TX 75783 Directions (903) 763-5402
Diagnostic Services Associates3201 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 723-2524
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chou is an excellent doctor. Listens to you and is very knowledgable.
About Dr. Chih-Hao Chou, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457395303
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chou speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.